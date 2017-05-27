New Jersey sophomore strikes out all 21 batters in perfect game

USA Today Sports

Cedar Grove (N.J.) sophomore Mia Faieta has the most perfect of perfect games when she struck out all 21 batters in a 4-0 victory against North Warren in the North Jersey, Section 1, Group 1 semifinals.

Cedar Grove scored four runs in the first inning to provide the game’s lone runs.

Interestingly, according to NJ.com, that is not the state record for a seven-inning. Nicole Webb of Manchester Township had 22 in 2003 with a running reaching base after a strikeout ruining the perfect game.

