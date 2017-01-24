Cedar Hill brings in Carlos Lynn to replace legendary football coach Joey McGuire

I am so fired up about @CarlosLynn-our new CH HFC! We have loved this family for a long time! Congrats @CarlosLynn #HesBack #WelcomeHome ❤❤ pic.twitter.com/0LB4UkqzLu — Debbie McGuire (@Deb_McGuire) January 24, 2017

When longtime Cedar Hill football coach Joey McGuire left to take an assistant coach’s role with Baylor, there were immediate questions about who would lead a proud Longhorns program moving forward. Now we know.

On Monday, Cedar Hill announced Arlington Seguin head coach Carlos Lynn would replace McGuire. Lynn was officially approved as the school’s next coach by the Cedar Hill ISD school board, then immediately retreated to the hall outside the meeting to celebrate with current assistant coaches, according to the Dallas Morning News. The reason? They’re all still close from Lynn’s first period with Cedar Hill, when he served as defensive coordinator among other roles.

In all, Lynn spent nine years at Cedar Hill before leaving to become the head coach at Seguin. He’s spent the past eight years leading Seguin, a role he didn’t expect to leave until he was offered the opportunity to come back to, “the place where I think I established most of my coaching roots.”

While Lynn’s Seguin teams weren’t as successful as Cedar Hill — his career mark as a head coach is 45-50 — he did have his best season in 2016, with the team finishing 7-4. Now he’s leading one of Texas’ most respected programs after beating out candidates from eight different states, pledging to keep most of the existing Cedar Hill staff on site as well.

“It was really important to me that we have somebody who was going to come in and not clean house,” Cedar Hill Athletic Director Gina Farmer told the Morning News. “Joey McGuire didn’t win that state championships by himself. It was the staff that surrounded him. I was very protective of those guys. Then obviously, Coach Lynn, he’s coming home. That was the main thing. I knew he’s going to continue the tradition.”