Cedar Hill (Texas) self-reports violation, may have to forfeit game

TexasHSFootball.com is a partner of USA TODAY High School Sports.

Cedar Hill played with an ineligible player during last Friday’s 38-10 win against Grand Prairie due to a procedural error, the district announced.

The violation was first reported by Matt Stepp, but Cedar Hill ISD released a statement to TexasHSFootball stating they’re reviewing the next steps of the process.

“Due to a procedural error, an ineligible player took the field Friday, Oct. 27 when the Cedar Hill Longhorns played Grand Prarie (High School),” said Jaime Brown, the Cedar Hill ISD director of communications, Tuesday afternoon. “CHISD self-reported the incident to the 7-6A district chair as the issue was known. The district is reviewing the process to ensure this does not happen again.”

MORE FROM TEXAS: Visit TexasHSFootball.com

There is the possibility that Cedar Hill could have to forfeit Friday’s game but a decision has not made been on their status. However, according to UIL rules section 1207, a forfeit is the penalty.

Follow TexasHSFootball.com on Twitter: @texashsfootball

“In the event an ineligible contestant is used in any League game or contest, knowingly or unknowingly, the minimum penalty shall be forfeiture of the game, contest or event,” stated Section 27 (b) (3) of the UIL code.

The next step would most likely be a hearing from the District 7-6A Executive Committee that would officially determine the Longhorns fate.

For the full story, visit TexasHSFootball.com