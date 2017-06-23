Cedar Hill (Texas) taps former Harlem Globetrotter to be new basketball coach

A Dallas-area high school has tabbed a former Harlem Globetrotter to serve as its new head basketball coach after its prior coach left to run the basketball program at a local charter school.

As reported by the Dallas Morning News, Cedar Hill announced it has hired 6-foot-10 former Globetrotters center Mike Mathews as its new head basketball coach. Mathews takes over for Brandon Thomas, who racked up an impressive 82-16 record and decided to leave to take over at Faith Family Academy in Dallas.

Mathews comes to Cedar Hill after serving as an assistant coach at Archbishop Stepinac (N.Y.). He has served as the coach of AAU squad Hoop Strong.

While Mathews’ coaching career has been fairly under the radar, his playing career was anything but. After playing for multiple countries in Europe and South America, Mathews returned to take on a role with the Globetrotters as Mike ‘Tank’ Mathews.

Now, Mathews wants to bring his expertise to student athletes, and he’ll get a chance to do it at one of the premier programs in Eastern Texas.