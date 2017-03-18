Cedarburg takes 2OT thriller at state

MADISON – John Diener poured in 46 points to a set a new WIAA state tournament scoring record to help the Cedarburg Bulldogs clinch their first state tournament victory in school history.

Cedarburg was able to defeat the Milwaukee Washington Purgolders 73-70 in the Division 2 semifinal that needed two overtimes to find a winner.

Jordan Johnson scored the final seven points for the Bulldogs (25-2), including a 3-pointer to give them the lead with 31 seconds left and two free throws to ice it at the end. Johnson finished the game with 17 points.

Tyree Ellis led the Purgolders (22-5) in scoring with 23 points while Jalen Stephen-Holmes chipped in 15 points and grabbed 13 rebounds.

Jordan Dinsmore added 13 points for Milwaukee Washington, which overcame a 10-point halftime deficit to send it to overtime.

La Crosse Central 78, Waunakee 56

The Red Raiders will play for their first state championship since 1925 after cruising in the semifinal round.

The Warriors kept the game close early, tying it at 13 before allowing a 10-0 run that they would never to recover from.

La Crosse Central (25-2) had four scorers reach double figures, with Kobe King scoring a game-high 28 points.

Bailey Kale would add 11 for the Red Raiders while Isaiah Dahman and Jordan Davis would each tally 10.

Mitch Listau led Waunakee (24-3) with 16 points followed by Tyler Ronk with 15 and Mason Steffen with 10.

Division 1

Arrowhead 63, Brookfield Central 62 (OT)

Tommy Durand couldn’t have picked a better time to make his first field goal of the game.

Down by one with under 10 seconds left, Durand drove the lane and made an acrobatic layup to give the Warhawks the lead and the win in the Division 1 semifinal game.

Trevell Cunningham led the way for Arrowhead (22-5) scoring 17 points, grabbing 11 rebounds and dishing out nine assists.

The Warhawks got 16 points out of Ben Seefeld and another 13 from Alec Hamilton.

The Lancers led by 12 points with under six minutes remaining but could not close it out.

Gage Malensek led all scorers with 18 points for Brookfield Central (24-3), while Andres Peralta-Werns added 17.

Cole Nau and Chris Post each grabbed 11 boards for the Lancers.

Stevens Point 48, Madison Memorial 41

The Panthers will look to claim their third-straight state championship after advancing to the Division 1 title game.

Stevens Point (23-4) shot 7-for-14 from deep and 11-for-12 from the free-throw line in a game where neither team led by more than eight.

Drew Blair led all scorers, finishing the game with 17 points for the Panthers, 12 coming in the second half.

Teammate Joey Hauser scored 11 points and scooped up 10 rebounds and Beau Rosenthal added 12 points.

Chris Knight scored 16 points for the Spartans and dished out a game-high five assists.

Billy Wilson chipped in 10 points for Madison Memorial (23-4).

Division 5

Barneveld 72, Columbus Catholic 52

After a back-and-forth first half that featured five lead changes and four ties, the Golden Eagles went on a 20-2 run in the second to take a 19-point lead that would prove insurmountable.

Barneveld (25-3) doubled the Dons in rebounding, 44-22, and had three players combined to score 43 as the team now plays for the school’s first state title.

Matthew Myers was the high scorer for the Golden Eagles with 17 points while Mike Zouski added 14 and Malcolm Reed contributed 12.

The Dons (25-3) got 42 points from three players, as Tyler Fuerlinger scored 16 points and Hunter Schultz and Nick Malovrh each added 13.

Shullsburg 63, McDonell Central 48

The Miners were able to erase six-point halftime deficit to advance to the Division 5 championship.

Shullsberg (26-2) shot a red-hot 63 percent in the second half, a big contributor to the team’s comeback effort.

Hunter Matye scored a game-high 19 points for the Miners, who were able to get four players into double-digit scoring totals.

Grayson Knowlton led the Macks, scoring 13 points and grabbing 11 rebounds.