There will be an open house to celebrate Rob Kittrell’s coaching career atr Sparks High on Saturday.

Kittrell stepped down as Sparks football coach after last season. He coached football at Sparks from 1999-2016.

Kittrell remains the Sparks athletic director.

The celebration is 5-8 p.m., Saturday at the Little Waldorf Saloon in Reno.

All former players and coaches are welcome to attend.

For more information, contact Charlie Walsh at CWalsh@washoeschools.net.