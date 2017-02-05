Centennial (Calif.) QB Tanner McKee makes Elite 11 Finals

Tanner McKee earned the first Elite 11 invitation of the year Saturday at The Nike Opening Regional event in Houston.

But McKee, ranked as the No. 9 pro-style quarterback in the Class of 2018 by the 247Sports Composite, had many miles to travel to do so.

McKee, from Centennial (Corona, Calif.), opted to qualify at the first stop and not wait for the regional event in Los Angeles on March 12.

“I went to Houston because it worked best with my schedule,” McKee said. “I’m taking several (unofficial visits) this spring.”

The 6-6 McKee has 12 reported offers and received offers from North Carolina, Missouri and Georgia in the last month.

The experience gave McKee exposure to quarterbacks from Texas.

“The competition was good with a lot of good players,” McKee said. “Texas has a lot of talent.”

The Elite 11 Finals are in June in Los Angeles, giving McKee several months to prepare.

“I want to just keep throwing as much as I can,” he said. “I want to stay relaxed and enjoy the process. I had fun. Spring ball at Centennial starts up soon so that will help prepare me as well.”