Centennial routs Bishop Manogue for 4A championship

LAS VEGAS — Bishop Manogue has been in many blowout games this season.

But, usually the Miners are on the winning side.

Friday, the Miners saw the other side.

Centennial took a 97-52 win over Manogue for its third straight state 4A championship, and its 58th consecutive win over a Nevada opponent.

The Bulldogs were just bigger, quicker and stronger.

From the start.

Centennial led, 24-12, after one quarter, 54-26 at the half and went ahead 67-31 midway through the third quarter. There is no running clock in championship games, utilized when there is a 35-point differential.

Justice Ethridge led Centennial with 24 points, including a state record six 3 -pointers in the first half.

Sam Thomas, who is headed to play for Arizona, had 19 points, Jayden Eggleston, who will play for Iona, had 17, and Eboni Walker had 10.

Centennial coach Karen Weitz said having good, coachable players is a big reason for her teams’ success.

“They listen and they really understand the game. A lot of times you get a lot of kids who are great players, but they don’t necessarily understand the game,” Weitz said. “Whoever is doing well that night, we try to circle around them. It’s not like we continue to force things upon each other. … They’re willing to accept whatever role they have.”

She could not say how her ninth title compares with any of the others, although she said the first one, in 2002 stands out, for stopping Northern Nevada’s long run of championships.

Weitz said playing top-flight national competition helped her team get to the top and that her players wanted that challenge of playing the best.

Weitz called Ethridge, “the silent assassin.”

“The girl has so many things in her arsenal, you don’t even know,” Weitz said. “Shooting, obviously is one of them. She can get to the basket, she can defend. She is special.”

She said stopping Malia and Kenna Holt and Katie Turner was a focus for Centennial.

Manogue coach Carlnel Wiley said the Miners could not stop the Bulldogs.

“We did what we could and that’s a great team over there and they deserve it,” Wiley said.

He said his players were a little bit awestruck.

“My kids were so caught in the deer in the headlights and playing in the magnitude of a game like this. And when you play like that, you play uncomfortable,” he said. “I tried calming them down.”

Centennial broke its own record for points scored in a game. The previous mark was 90, set in 2004.

It is the Bulldogs ninth state title since 2002 and many of Weitz’ former players were on hand to watch at Cox Pavilion in Las Vegas.

Thomas said since it was her last high school game, she wanted to go out giving it everything she had.

“We say, if we start out well, then good things are going to come to us,” Thomas said. “Hit them with a bang and let them know that we’re the team here.”

Kenna Holt led the Miners with 12 points and Malia Holt had 11.

Wiley said in practice he would put six players on the court and that the Manogue coaches would practice against the girls to try to simulate the Bulldogs pressing, aggressive defense.

Manogue won 3A state titles in 2000-01 and again in 2002-03.

Centennial ended the season at 31-2. Bishop Manogue dropped to 26-3.

Manogue loses four seniors from this team. Turner, Malia Holt, Maddie Camacho and Shayla Carrier.