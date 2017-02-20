Central Lafourche hearing causes problems for Airline, Southwood

An LHSAA sportsmanship hearing requested by Central Lafourche High School to appeal an ineligibility ruling has gummed up the works that would allow the LHSAA release the 2017 boys’ basketball playoff brackets Monday as originally planned.

Now, the 12 brackets are not expected to be released until Tuesday afternoon at the earliest and possibly Wednesday afternoon. Most of the teams plan to play their playoff openers Thursday or Friday, so travel plans have been put on hold.

Central Lafourche and East St. John met Friday with No. 28 seed East St. John (17-14) defeating the No. 13 Central Lafourche (20-8) 45-25. A fight between the schools resulted in an ejection of a number of players, who must sit out their next game, per LHSAA rules, which would be the first round of the LHSAA Class 5A playoff game.

The hearing is slated for 1 p.m. Tuesday in Baton Rouge.

Airline and Southwood are two of the local teams that can’t make a lot of plans until the hearing is resolved. Vikings coach was expecting to play Slidell in Slidell Thursday to open the 5A playoffs.

“Slidell wants to play Thursday because of a Mardi Gras parade on Friday. So we were planning on going down Wednesday and spending the night,” White said. “We are preparing for two possible opponents right now. If we find out tomorrow that we play Slidell, we will go with that plan.”

Southwood coach Stephen Harshaw said his team is facing two “completely different timelines.”

If we play Chalmette, we are going up the day before and have to spend two nights,” Harshaw said. “If we play Lafayette, we’re going the same day morning.”

The LHSAA sent the following release: “An LHSAA member school is appealing the decision of the Executive Director as it pertains to a decision made for a forfeiture and suspension of athletes. The next steps for appeal are an LHSAA Sportsmanship Hearing with potential for an emergency appeal to the LHSAA Executive Committee immediately following. This said, the tournament brackets for Boys’ Basketball will not be released until this is resolved. Your patience is appreciated.”

Another LHSAA release later in the day said: “Central Lafourche has opted to appeal Executive Director Eddie Bonine’s ruling in regards to their boys’ basketball contest at East St. John on Friday, February 17. The game was terminated at halftime due to an incident between the teams. Power rankings and seedings across all twelve LHSAA boys’ basketball brackets could conceivably be altered upon the outcome of the sportsmanship hearing and any potential appeal to the Executive Committee.

“LHSAA Assistant Executive Director Keith Alexander will preside over the hearing, along with a panel consisting of three Executive Committee members.”

Both Central Lafourche and East St. John are still included on the 5A brackets, depending on whether they have enough players to participate.

In 2012, a protest of eligibility was made during the girls’ playoffs involving St. Michael’s, Salmen and Vandebilt Catholic. All three teams were on the court warming up awaiting a judge’s ruling, which came 30 minutes before tipoff. Vandebilt Catholic was ruled out of the playoffs, so Salmen and St. Michael’s played with Salmen winning.

Pending the outcome of the hearing, Woodlawn coach Kenny Sykes said his No. 4 Woodlawn team will host Breaux Bridge at 7 p.m. Friday. A win there would post the Knights against the winner of the Abbeville-Huntington game in the second round. A third round game would see a District 1-4A matchup of Woodlawn and No. 5 Fair Park. It appears Fair Park will host Neville, probably at 7 p.m. Friday, in the 4A opener.

All games are questionable however, until the hearing concludes.

