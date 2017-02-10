Central Lafourche stuns Captain Shreve

Captain Shreve and Central Lafourche met in the second round of the Division II boys soccer playoffs for the second consecutive season.

The results were vastly different this time.

A year ago, Captain Shreve rolled to a 4-0 victory.

On Thursday night, the fourth-seeded Gators were upset by the No. 13 Trojans, 2-1, on a late second-half goal. The Trojans advance to the quarterfinals while the Gators end the season at 17-4-3.

Central Lafourche (13-9-5) took a 1-0 lead in the first half on an unassisted goal from Jose Almanza.

The Gators evened the score before the intermission on a Gage Simpson goal.

The game stayed tied at 1 until late in the second half when an Almanza shot was deflected and Clay Moss knocked the rebound in for the eventual game-winning goal.

Evangel 4, Glenmora 0: At Evangel, the Eagles cruised into the Division IV quarterfinals with the shutout of Glenmora.

East Jefferson 4, Ruston 1: At Ruston, the Bearcats’ season came to an end with the loss to East Jefferson.

St. Paul’s 8, Byrd 0: At Covington, No. 1-seeded St. Paul’s had little trouble getting past Byrd.