Central OL Micah Vanterpool commits to Hawaii, refuses Boise State

The day Phoenix Central offensive lineman Micah Vanterpool committed to Hawaii to play football, Boise State came calling.

“Boise State tried to offer yesterday,” coach Jon Clanton said. “But he doesn’t care who comes into offer. He is committed to Hawaii and he is sticking with it.”

Vanterpool, 6-foot-5, 286 pounds, who didn’t play his junior season after an injury and didn’t want to jeopardize his basketball season, said that he had been talking to Boise State before he took the trip to Hawaii.

RELATED: Early football signing period could quiet the chaos

Then after he committed to Hawaii, Vanterpool said he got a call from Boise State.

“The day I committed, the called me and said, ‘What’s up, Micah?’ ” Vanterpool said. “I don’t care if anybody came in. I don’t want to go back on my word. My word is my bond.”

Boise State got a Sunday commitment from Scottsdale Saguaro offensive linemen Sean Seawards. That had been Seawards’ best offer until, a day later, UCLA offered. That was his first Pac-12 offer. Seawards said, although he still is committed to Boise State, he is visiting UCLA this weekend.

Clanton said that San Diego State wanted to bring Vanterpool in this weekend. But Clanton said there is no budging Vanterpool after making up his mind with Hawaii.

Vanterpool, a left tackle who prides himself on never giving up a sack in his high school career, became more committed to football this year. After his fifth game, Vanterpool said he got his first offer from UNLV.

RELATED: Top high school football recruits set to make announcements

RELATED: All-AZ safety Jerrell commits to ASU

“I thought to myself, ‘You only have 10 games left in your high school career, make the most of yourself. Why not extend it? This is what you love. Let’s keep working,’ ” said Vanterpool, who has a weighted 3.7 grade-point average.

He also picked up offers from UC Davis, New Mexico State and Montana.

Clanton said he believes Vanterpool, with his long wingspan and quick feet, is the best pass protector in the state.

“Hawaii got a great one,” said Clanton, a former Nebraska defensive tackle. “They’re really excited. I think he’s going to do very well. He’s raw. But after a redshirt year, he could be a three- or four-year starter. The athleticism is there. He dunks. He does it all.”

Vanterpool, who said Hawaii wants him to play left tackle, became first-team All-6A Conference by azcentral sports. He still is playing basketball, surprising people how he is able to move at 286 pounds.

Suggest human interest stories to Richard Obert at richard.obert@arizonarepublic.com or 602-316-8827. Follow him at azc_obert