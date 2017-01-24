Central's Marlon Tuipulotu flips to USC

Central senior defensive lineman Marlon Tuipulotu has flipped and has committed to play football at USC.

Tuipulotu committed in April to play at Washington, but he announced Monday evening that he changed his mind.

Tuipulotu tweeted this statement Monday night:

“Never thought this day would come, but after talking with my family and prayers with them about this situation, I have decided to decommit from the University of Washington. This was a tough decision for me and I have nothing but love for the players, the school, and the coaches at the university. A special thanks to Coach Pete and Coach Malloe as they recruited me from the beginning and were one of the first schools to offer. I honestly with them nothing but the absolute best in everything they do. From here, I would like to announce that I am still planning to graduate early and will be attending the University of Southern California.”

Tuipulotu played in the U.S. Army All-American Bowl earlier in January and was scheduled to play in last weekend’s Polynesian Bowl, but didn’t.

He can sign a National Letter of Intent Feb. 1.

The 6-foot-2, 275 pound senior was named the American Family Insurance ALL-USA Oregon Football Team defensive player of the year this season, the Class 5A state defensive player of the year and the Mid-Willamette Conference defensive player of the year.