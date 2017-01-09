Central's Marlon Tuipulotu has four tackles in All-American game

Central senior Marlon Tuipulotu made four tackles, including 1.5 for loss, playing for the West team in Saturday’s U.S. Army All-American Bowl at the Alomodome in San Antonio.

The West team lost 27-17 to the East.

Football

Central senior Marlon Tuipulotu has been named the American Family Insurance ALL-USA Oregon Football Team defensive player of the year.

The 6-foot-2, 275 pound senior, who plays in the U.S. Army All-American Game Saturday, was previously named the Class 5A and Mid-Willamette Conference defensive player of the year.

Sprague junior Teagan Quitoriano was named first team as a defensive lineman and Silverton senior Dustin Gubbels was named first team as an offensive lineman.

Dallas senior Tanner Earhart, who was the 5A offensive player of the year, was named to the second team as was teammate and offensive lineman Cody Janssen.

Central senior Peter Mason was named second team at defensive back.

Volleyball

Crosshill Christian senior setter/outside hitter Hannah Schanz was named Class 1A first-team all-state.

Senior outside hitter Sarah Stoddard was named third-team all-state as was junior outside hitter/libero Lindsey Mendez.

Signings

North Salem graduate Hector Sanchez has signed a letter of intent to play soccer at Corban.

Sanchez, a defender, played last season at Chemeketa and will be a sophomore in eligibility.

Volleyball: Dayton senior Haley Voorhees has signed a letter of intent to play at Northwest Christian.

Dancing

Sprague’s Olyannes dance team hosts a dance team competition starting at 1 p.m. Jan. 14 at Sprague.

The competition, a fundraiser for Sprague’s dance team, features middle school teams from Straub, Walker and Crossler as well as teams from Sweet Home, Molalla, Tigard, Tualatin and Stayton.

There also will be elementary school teams from Philomath, Molalla, Stayton and Portland.

Admission is $7. For more information contact Sprague dance team Vernita Reyna at reyna_vernita@alkeiz.k12.or.us.

bpoehler@StatesmanJournal.com or Twitter.com/bpoehler