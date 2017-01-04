Central's Marlon Tuipulotu named Oregon defensive player of the year

Central senior Marlon Tuipulotu has been named the American Family Insurance ALL-USA Oregon Football Team defensive player of the year.

The 6-foot-2, 275 pound senior, who plays in the U.S. Army All-American Game Saturday, was previously named the Class 5A and Mid-Willamette Conference defensive player of the year.

Sprague junior Teagan Quitoriano was named first team as a defensive lineman and Silverton senior Dustin Gubbels was named first team as an offensive lineman.

Dallas senior Tanner Earhart, who was the 5A offensive player of the year, was named to the second team as was teammate and offensive lineman Cody Janssen.

Central senior Peter Mason was named second team at defensive back.