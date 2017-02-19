Cesar Chavez's athleticism too much for Pinnacle, advances to semifinals

Laveen Cesar Chavez has so many athletes, such depth, that coach Gary Lee can afford to bring his best athlete, Michael Rogers, off the bench.

When Rogers took off in the second half, so did Chavez, as the fourth seed blocked and altered shots, and ran a young but talented Phoenix Pinnacle team into submission in a 74-61 6A Conference boys basketball state quarterfinal win before a standing-room-only crowd Saturday night.

Rogers’ velvety, high-arching 3-pointer with 3 minutes, 8 seconds left in the third quarter gave Cesar Chavez (24-4) its first lead, 44-43.

He hit another 3 a little later, made a steal, then another, and Pinnacle (22-7) found itself in a seven-point hole that quickly grew to 13 in the first 2 minutes of the final quarter when a wave of athletes knocked Pinnacle off its game.

Senior point guard Donald Carter and Rogers gave fifth-seed Pinnacle’s young guns of Nico Mannion and Spencer Rattler a lesson on fastbreak basketball, breaking traps and getting the ball to open teammates for dunks or near dunks (Chavez missed as many dunks as it made).

Mannion had 23 points, but he had a few of his drives to the basket rejected by 6-foot-3 athletes Malik Porter and Kaleb Martin.

Carter had had 23 points, and Rogers scored 17 of his 19 points in the second half.

“We’ve got some really good kids,” Lee said. “It’s definitely one of our better teams, because the kids who come off the bench can play at the same level as the kids who start the game. If we can keep the intensity. …

“We’re thankful to have this opportunity.”

Chavez next plays No. 1-seed Tempe Corona del Sol at 7:30 p.m. Thursday at Gila River Arena in the semifinals. Corona del Sol is the last team to beat Chavez, 90-89, before Chavez went on its 19-game winning streak. This is Chavez’s first trip to the final four since 2013, when Pinnacle beat Chavez in the semifinals.

Chavez was just trying to scramble its way to stay within Pinnacle 39-38 at halftime.

In the second half, Chavez held Trent Brown, Pinnacle’s single-season 3-point record holder, to no points. Brown had two 3s in the first quarter and finished with just eight points.

Rattler had 12 points, but he did most of his damage in the first half.

“We know coming out it was a matter of containing Nico Mannion, Spencer Rattler and Trent Brown,” Carter said. “So what we wanted to do was play the perimeter and force them to drive.”

When Rattler and Mannion got by the guards, Porter and Martin were waiting to swat their shots off the glass.

“We were just playing together, team ball,” Porter said.

Chavez got Pinnacle’s big men in foul trouble and built a 17-point lead with 4 minutes to play.

Rogers and Carter combined to put it away. After Rogers scored on a strong drive using his opposite hand with a defender all over him, he made a steal that led to a Carter basket at the other end.

“It was just about control,” Rogers said. “I was just trying to take the shots we needed to make. I was taking the shots that were open. I wasn’t forcing anything and we were moving the ball pretty good.”