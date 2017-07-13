Chad Johnson's daughter Cha'iel sets U.S. record for 12-year-old girls in 800 meters

Chad Johnson used to showcase his fleet feet in his heyday with the Cincinnati Bengals.

We wrote last week about how the apple doesn’t fall far from the tree, as his daughter, Cha’iel, is the country’s fastest 12-year-old girl in the 800 meters.

Now, Cha’iel Johnson has the fastest 800-meter time in U.S. history by a 12-year-old girl. Her run of 2:14.80 at the AAU championships at Disney’s Wide World of Sports on Wednesday broke a U.S. record that had held for 14 years…or since before Johnson was born.

Listen to the announcer & watch what @BabyChaiel_85 does after running a meet record. She's supposed to be tired after 2 laps. pic.twitter.com/qXOApeMBW9 — Chad Johnson (@ochocinco) July 12, 2017

.@ochocinco daughter Cha'iel sets 800M national record at #Disney today. Best part is her reaction after the race! pic.twitter.com/5QwYvpfYBO — Courtney Jasmin (@CourtneyWESH2) July 12, 2017

The run was almost five seconds faster than the run the run of 2:19.60 that won her a Junior Olympic Track & Field Championships last year.

“I felt great,” the record-breaking Johnson said in a post-race interview Wednesday with Florida Runners. “I had to get out the first 200. I had to do it for my family, do it for my coach and fight hard.”

As you can imagine, Johnson’s father had some public reactions to his daughter’s amazing feat.

Just got word @BabyChaiel_85 broke the 12 year old 800 meter record at ESPN Wide World of Sports w/ a time of 2:14. 😳 — Chad Johnson (@ochocinco) July 12, 2017

How you run 2 laps in 2 minutes & 14 seconds then walk off the track beating your chest like Denzel in Training Day‼️ — Chad Johnson (@ochocinco) July 12, 2017

Expect to hear more from Cha’iel Johnson – as well as her dad – in the coming years.