Chad Ochocinco's son is a Calif. football player ... but he doesn't wear 85

On Monday, Chad Ochocinco’s son, Chad Johnson Jr., officially followed in his father’s footsteps when he was announced as a high school wide receiver.

Johnson Jr., a 6-foot-3 sophomore at Venice High School in Los Angeles, will suit up as a wide receiver for the Gondoliers. The teen is known as an outstanding athlete and has already emerged as a top baseball prospect in his class, per the Los Angeles Times.

Trust the process 🔝🔜 pic.twitter.com/3HXRTmaCnl — Chad Johnson Jr. (@ChadYoloJ) July 21, 2017

The limited video of Johnson Jr. available certainly seems to confirm his athleticism:

Less Talking More Action My Guy 🔓🔓 pic.twitter.com/NWf8kQMhBQ — Chad Johnson Jr. (@ChadYoloJ) July 11, 2017

It’s too early to know what to expect of Johnson Jr. come game time, but one thing is certain already: He won’t be sporting his father’s most famous number.