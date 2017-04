Chamberlain strikes out 16 in Reno's win

Reno senior Christian Chamberlain struck out 16 batters and hit a home run in Reno’s 12-5 win over Damonte Ranch in Northern 4A baseball Tuesday at Damonte Ranch.

Kaden Hogan had three hits for the Huskies, Chamberlain had two and Austin Whan had two hits and drove in two runs.

For Damonte, Jerry Thomas and Zack Jensen hit home runs.

Softball

Reed senior Julia Jensen struck out 14 as Reed beat Carson, 9-2, on Tuesday.

Reed freshman Jilian Kygar went 3-for-3 and drove in two runs. Jensen had two hits including a home run. Allie Hughes also homered and drove in two runs.