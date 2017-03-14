Georgia baseball player, two other teens charged with murder

A Georgia high school baseball player and two others are charged with murder and armed robbery in connection with a deadly fight over the weekend.

Chamblee Charter baseball player Terrance Thornton and Joshua Cook, both 17 and from Stone Mountain, Ga., are already in county jail for connection with the shooting death of 19-year-old Jacquorrius Madison. Madison was killed Saturday during a fight in the parking lot of a subdivision near Loganville, police Cpl. Michele Pihera told the Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

Thornton was arrested Sunday, Pihera told the Journal-Constitution, while Cook was arrested Monday afternoon. Corey Bryant, 18, is also wanted in connection with the crime but has not been brought in.

“This is a deeply disturbing case involving four young men who were at the beginning of their adult lives,” Pihera told the Journal-Constitution. “There is no peaceful resolution to the conclusion of this criminal investigation.”

According to what police told the Journal-Constitution, officers responded to the 4600 block of Grove Lake Street about 5:50 p.m. Saturday after witnesses reported a group of teenagers fighting in the parking lot of the neighborhood’s swim and tennis area.

When police arrived, they found Madison suffering from a gunshot wound. He was taken to a local hospital, where he died.

Friend gave me this pic of Jacquorrius Madison, victim is Gwinnett's latest murder .His sister and best friend describe incident @wsbtv at 5 pic.twitter.com/bTRk33U3iI — Tony Thomas (@TonyThomasWSB) March 13, 2017

Pihera said police believe the shooting was drug-related.

“Thornton drove the car from the crime scene with two other occupants,” Pihera said. “We don’t believe Thornton was the shooter, but we are still investigating.”

Thornton is listed on the roster for the 2017 Chamblee Charter varsity baseball team.

When contacted by the Journal-Constitution by email, head baseball coach Brian Ely declined to discuss the situation: “Thanks for your understanding during this extremely difficult time.”