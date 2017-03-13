Menu

Champlin Park (Minn.) leads three new teams in Super 25 boys basketball rankings

Cypress Falls’ Deshang Weaver (33) celebrates with teammates after their win over San Antonio Wagner in a UIL Class 6A boys high school state final basketball game, Saturday, March 11, 2017, in San Antonio. Cypress Falls won 63-57. (AP Photo/Eric Gay).

Unbeaten Champlin Park (Champlin, Minn.) is the highest-ranked new team at No. 23 in the Super 25 boys basketball rankings.

The Rebels improved to 28-0 as Theo John had 35 points in a 105-66 defeat of Irondale in a 5AAAA quarterfinal.

Nathan Hale (Seattle) remained the nation’s No. 1 team.

Two other new teams cracked the rankings: No. 24 Tift County (Tifton, Ga.) and No. 25 Cypress Falls (Houston), both of which won state titles over the weekend.

Tift County is 29-2 as Micah Johnson had 24 points in a 55-52 defeat of then-No. 17 Norcross in the state AAAAAAA championship. It was Tift’s third consecutive state title.

Cypress Falls is 35-3 as Nigel Hawkins had 18 points and four steals in a 63-57 defeat of Wagner (San Antonio) in the 6A Texas state championship.

Three teams fell out with playoff losses: No. 17 Norcross, Ga.; No. 18 Union, Tulsa; and No. 25 Skyline (Dallas).

