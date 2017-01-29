Chandler All-Arizona RB T.J. Green flips commitment to Utah

Chandler senior running back T.J. Green flipped his college football commitment from Oregon State to Utah, he announced Saturday on Twitter.

The three-star recruit committed in August to Oregon State. He took an official visit to Utah earlier this month.

Green wrote on Twitter:

“I would love to thank God for all my blessings. Second I would like to thank my Family, Friends, Fans, Mentors, and Coaches that help me through the whole process, Especially my parents who have taught me so much about making decisions based on my future. After endless nights of pray me and my family have come to the conclusion that I will be committing to the University of Utah.”

Green, 5-foot-11, 180 pounds. made azcentral sports’ All-Arizona team and is one of three Big Schools Player of the Year candidates, along with Phoenix Mountain Pointe safety Isaiah Pola-Mao (USC commit) and Gilbert Perry junior quarterback Brock Purdy. That winner will be announced in the spring.

He ran for 2,267 yards and 35 touchdowns. He scored 39 TDs, leading Chandler (13-2) to the 6A state football championship. He had 183 rushing yards and two TDs in a late December 44-24 win over Georgia champion Valdosta in the Geico Showcase bowl game in Texas.

