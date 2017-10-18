Chandler (Ariz.) running back Devin Shivers abandons college football dream after third concussion

Devin Shivers had everything going in the right direction. Then he suffered his third concussion in as many years, and everything came to a screeching halt.

Especially his football career.

As reported by AzFamily.com, Chandler running back Devin Shivers suffered his third concussion in as many years during a June practice session. He suffered headaches, depression and, eventually, physical therapy. In the end, everything pointed to a future away from football.

“My health is more important than just a game. But this is my body so I just have to take care of it,” Shivers told AzFamily.

Please take the time to read this and share.. pic.twitter.com/fX8lp5e4pp — Dshivs (@DShiversL_) October 16, 2017

When the running back decided he needed to move on from football, he instead shifted into education mode, encouraging others to reach out to him if they have any questions about concussion-related injuries.

The entire process of life without football will be an adjustment for Shivers, though the most important consideration remains: Shivers will maintain his mental health.