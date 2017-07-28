Four-star Miami Central CB Chandler Jones commits to Louisville

The University of Louisville football team gained a big recruiting prize in the 2018 class on Thursday night with the commitment of four-star Miami cornerback and Under Armour All-American Chandler Jones.

C O M M I T T E D…✍🏿🐔 pic.twitter.com/6vSSAK6vnK — ㅤㅤChandler Jones® (@1OfficialCJ) July 28, 2017

Jones, a 5-foot-10, 170-pound player for Miami Central High School, picked the Cardinals over Kentucky, South Carolina, Utah and Vanderbilt.

Jones is rated four stars and the nation’s No. 29 cornerback, according to Rivals.com, which also ranks him the No. 69 prospect in Florida.

He is the Cards’ 13th pledge in the 2018 class, including the second Under Armour All-American. The other is his Miami Central teammate linebacker Robert Hicks.

U of L has now landed four Under Armour All-Americans in the past two classes, including 2017 signees C.J. Avery and Russ Yeast, after having only one (Eli Rogers) ever before that who signed out of high school.

Jones is the Cards’ third four-star Rivals pledge in 2018, along with fellow Floridians Trenell Troutman and Marcus Riley, and he is U of L’s eighth 2018 commitment from Florida.

The Cards might very well add another cornerback on Friday, when three-star Georgia prospect Telly Plummer makes his decision. He’s down to U of L and Notre Dame, with Penn State, Ole Miss and Georgia Tech among his many other major-conference offers.