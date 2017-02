The name that jumps off the page — and often out of the gym — for Spartanburg Day (S.C.) is Zion Williamson.

But Chandler Lindsey has plenty of dunks too and Lindsey stands 5-11.

Earlier this season, he jumped over a teammate for a one-handed slam to win the dunk contest at the Farm Bureau Insurance Classic.

But that was a dunk contest. Here he posters a defender in the state championship game. Sprtanburg Day beat Christian Academy (Myrtle Beach) 76-51 in the SCISA 2A state championship.