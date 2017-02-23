Chandler Seton Catholic, Cave Creek Cactus Shadows to meet in 4A girls basketball final

Count experience as a principal reason for advancing to the state championship game.

That was the essence of Chandler Seton Catholic girls’ vehicle to the state title game. With seniors Jenn Wirth and twin sister LeeAnne controlling the paint and the vision of point guard Liz Holder directing the offense, Seton Catholic overwhelmed Flagstaff Coconico 52-19 in the semifinals of the girls 4A state tournament Wednesday night at neutral Copper Canyon High School.

In the other semifinal game, No. 1 seed Cave Creek Cactus Shadows defeated Flagstaff 58-39. That sets up a rematch of last year’s 4A title game this Saturday, 12:30 p.m. at Gila River Arena.

Down early in the second period, Seton constructed a 10-0 run to break this one open. After controlling the floor with intelligent passing and ball control, along with a 17 Coconico turnovers, Seton managed to take command and drew out to a 24-14 advantage at the half.

“We’ve been down to better teams and won and down to poorer teams and won,” Seton coach Karen Self said. “This is an experienced team and that’s an important factor for us.”

FIND A GAME: High school basketball playoffs schedule

MORE: Nominate athlete for I Am Sport Award, presented by Nike

Coconico’s Jacqulynn Kakai dropped in a drive less than 30 second into the second period that gave her team a slight 9-8 lead. Then came the Seton push.

LeeAnne Wirth sparked the run with four baskets in the paint and a pair of free throws. After she dropped in a put-back, Seton advanced to a 22-11 lead with 34 seconds remaining in the half.

Then, the hammer.

Following Kortnee Begaye’s bucket to open the second half for Coconico, the Seton defense proceeded to slam the door. Over the next 12 minutes and into the final period, Seton went off on a 25-0 run and a running clock ended this one with a 33-point differential.

Three players reached double-figure scoring for Seton Catholic. Shooting guard Sarah Barcello topped all scorers with 15, while LeeAnne Wirth topped all players with 12 rebounds.

Cactus Shadows 58, Flagstaff 39

If Seton was able to divide the competition, Cactus Shadows exercised a similar method.

In a game dominated by personal fouls, which totaled 44 for the game from both teams, Cactus Shadows utilized a 14-2 from the end of the first half and into the third period to create separation and catalyst for the win.

Senior Tierney DeDonatis scored eight of her game total of 13 in this stretch. That included a pair of threes and a drive down the paint. By the time DeDonatis dropped in her second 3, Cactus Shadows created a 40-21 advantage with just over three minutes remaining in the third period.

“I don’t think the number of fouls took out of our game,” Cactus Shadows coach Richie Willis said. “Once we settled down, we were fine.”

Willis favors an up-tempo game, but the frequency of fouls slowed his team. Unable to get out to a fast start, Flagstaff was able to keep pace. After Monique Ware converted a three-point play with just over three minutes remaining before the half, Flagstaff was within five points of the lead.

That’s when Cactus Shadows went on that 14-2 run and broke this game open.

Later in the second half, Cactus Shadows created a 17-5 run and that’s despite not scoring in the final three minutes of this game. That run help to forge the final 19 point margin of victory.

Junior center Caitlin Bickle topped Cactus Shadows with a double-double, scoring a game-high 21 points with 11 rebounds. DeDonatis chipped in with 13, and Chloe Washington added 12 points.

Ware topped Flagstaff with 12 points, including 2-for-5 from beyond the arc.