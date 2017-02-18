Chandler Seton Catholic girls basketball marching toward title defense

Phoenix Shadow Mountain cut its deficit to six points early in the third quarter, and Chandler Seton Catholic Prep coach Karen Self knew something needed to change.

Self’s players knew it, too.

“We were playing very soft and timid,” Self said. “I didn’t feel like we had the level of intensity that was necessary.”

No. 2-seeded Seton Catholic quickly fixed the problem, outscoring No. 7-seeded Shadow Mountain by 14 points in the final 12 minutes of a 61-41 victory in a 4A Conference girls basketball state quarterfinal on Friday night.

When Shadow Mountain freshman center Kaylen Wade scored, cutting Seton Catholic’s lead to 33-27, with 5 minutes, 54 seconds to go in the third quarter, Self called a timeout. Her squad had led the entire way, but its 11-point halftime lead was quickly evaporating.

But in the final 4:02 of the third period, Seton Catholic went on a 14-4 run, making all five of its shot attempts and going 4 for 6 at the free-throw line.

The momentum-shifting run started with a jumper by junior guard Sarah Barcello, who finished with a game-high 24 points.

“We should have started right away with intensity, and we kind of started off slow,” Barcello said. “Karen was on us, and we noticed that ourselves, too, just pick up the intensity.”

Seton Catholic (27-3) did that on the defensive end of the floor, as well. After Wade’s score early in the third, Shadow Mountain missed its final nine shot attempts of the period and didn’t make another field goal until 4:40 to go in the fourth. By that point, Seton Catholic had already stretched its lead to 21 points.

Senior forward Jenn Wirth scored 16 points and senior guard Liz Holter added seven for Seton Catholic, which advances to play No. 3-seeded Flagstaff Coconino in the semifinals on Wednesday at Glendale Copper Canyon.

“They did a good job picking it up, and I think also the girls from Shadow got a little tired and so that helped us,” Self said. “It wasn’t our prettiest win, but at this point in the season, I’m not going to complain.”

Freshman guard Senya Rabouin scored a team-high 19 points for Shadow Mountain (20-9), which suffered its first loss in nearly a month, after having won six in a row entering Friday’s quarterfinal.

Meanwhile, Seton Catholic advances looking to win its second straight state championship. It also has won state titles in five of the past seven seasons under Self.

So, Seton Catholic can know partially what to expect moving forward, with several key pieces of last year’s championship squad back. That includes Barcello, last year’s azcentral sports Big Schools Girls Basketball Player of the Year.

And Self knows her team’s past success played a part in Friday’s much-needed shift in intensity.

“Certainly, they have a wealth of experience to draw from, and that definitely helps us,” Self said. “Especially when we’re not playing particularly well.”