Chaparral coach Dan Peterson to play in Celebrity Crunch Classic

Scottsdale Chaparral boys basketball coach Dan Peterson was floored when he received an invitation to play in Sunday’s Celebrity Crunch Classic at Chaparral.

The game, sponsored by Kellogg’s Cheez-It and Pringles, is in conjunction with this weekend’s NCAA Final Four and is free to the public.

Peterson is a celebrity now to his Chaparral players. He said he expects a good crowd and most of the players in his program.

“I think they are more excited to see the female participants than the actual basketball players,” Peterson said, jokingly.

Not that the 40-year-old Peterson doesn’t belong on the court. The 6-foot-8 Peterson played college basketball at MidAmerica Nazarene and professionally in France. He had a stint with the ABA Arizona Scorpions in 2012.

Former Olympic Dream Team players Magic Johnson and Charles Barkley are coaching the teams.

Peterson is playing for the former Los Angeles Lakers great Johnson. His teammates are former Cardinals quarterback Kurt Warner, former University of Arizona point guard and current Pacific head coach Damon Stoudamire, former NBA guard and current University of Portland guard Terry Porter, NBA2K host Rachel DeMita and Team Flight Brothers Guy Dupuy.

Grand Canyon University coach and former Suns guard Dan Majerle is joining Barkley’s team, along with Arizona State coach and ex-Duke point guard Bobby Hurley, along with IUPUI coach and ex-UA guard Jason Gardner, CBS Sports’ Allie LaForce, ESPN College GameDay analyst and Heisman Trophy winner Desmond Howard and Team Flights Brothers’ Doug Anderson.

“This is an amazing opportunity and I can’t believe that I will be sharing the court with Dream Team members, and my favorite player growing up, Magic Johnson,” Peterson said.

