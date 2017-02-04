Charged-up crowd boosts Pinnacle to decisive win over Brophy

State starts in a couple of weeks, but Phoenix Pinnacle, on senior night, with the student-body Crazies packed to the ceiling, made it feel like a playoff game Friday.

“Even in warmups, they got me going,” said freshman point guard Nico Mannion, who had 17 points and nearly double-digit assists, leading Pinnacle past Phoenix Brophy Prep 75-55 in a 6A Conference non-region game.

After missing its first five shots, Pinnacle (20-5) made its next four and outscored Brophy (17-7) 20-12 in the opening quarter.

That lead grew to 22 late in the second quarter, as sophomore guard Trent Brown (14 points) got hot and Brophy shot just 20 percent.

Brown had 12 points at halftime. Brophy made just 8 of 28 shots in the first half, missing layups and point-blank shots.

The 6-foot-2 Mannion went to work to open the second half, nailing a 3, scoring on a driving jumper and sinking two foul shots in the first minute. And it was over.

“He sucks in all of the defenders,” Brown said of Mannion. “He kicks it out and we hit our shots.”

Pinnacle led 61-28 midway through the third quarter.

There are only three seniors on Pinnacle’s team.

At times, Pinnacle will have three sophomores, a junior and a freshman on the court. And there is no drop-off in play.

Pinnacle made 28 of 59 shots in the game. Brown had 14 points and 6-7 junior Mason Johnson added 13.

Sophomore guard Spencer Rattler, who returned last week after missing a substantial part of the season with an injury, is working his way back into top form for Pinnacle.

Pinnacle took 10 more shots than Brophy in the first quarter, continuing that pace throughout.

“It’s just playing defense and they get out and run,” coach Charlie Wilde said. “They’re really talented kids who can make great decisions.

“They did a great job in half-court, too, when we had to slow it down and took good shots. They’re coming along. They’re getting better every day.”

Pinnacle will enjoy it for a day because Saturday at Arizona Christian University, it faces national power Henderson (Nev.) Findlay Prep, which recruits the world for talent.

Pinnacle plays Findlay annually and takes a beating, but, in the end, it toughens the team for state.

“We just want to be able to battle and compete against the best,” Wilde said.

Richard Obert