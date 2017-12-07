Charges dropped against coach accused of not reporting rape

Lamar Cofield, a 34-year-old teacher and coach in Georgia, was arrested in October and accused of failing to report the rape of a student. Those charges were dropped this week.

Conasauga Judicial Circuit District Attorney Bert Poston confirmed to the Chattanooga Times Free Press that charges were dismissed because Cofield first learned of the incident outside the “school context.”

Cofield had been an employee of the Whitfield County (Ga.) school system.

“Georgia law on mandated reporters as recently interpreted by the Georgia Supreme Court does not allow for prosecution because the knowledge that should have led to a report was not acquired in the school context,” he wrote in an email to the paper.

Cofield was arrested after allegedly attending a party in which students were drinking. While there, investigators say, a student told him and another adult that she had been sexually assaulted.

The other adult, Ashley Turner, was arrested in October and charged with providing alcohol to persons under the age of 21.

Cofield resigned as teacher and coach after the incident, according to the Atlanta Journal Constitution.