Charles Bassey, D.J. Jeffries lead rosters for UnderClass All American Game

Five 2019 players ranked among the top 20 by ESPN.com are scheduled to play in the second annual UnderClassman All American Game on March March 26th at Wheeler High School in Marietta, Ga.

The game, which was held in Indianapolis last year, features top players from the Classes of 2019 and 2020.

Among those scheduled from the Class of 2019 are Charles Bassey, from St. Anthony (San Antonio), who is ranked No. 4; D.J. Jeffries, from Olive Branch (Miss.), who is ranked No. 6; Matthew Hurt, from John Marshall (Rochester, Minn.), who is ranked No. 7; James Wiseman, from the Ensworth School (Nashville, Tenn.), who is ranked No. 12; and Chandler Lawson, from Memphis East (Tenn.), who is ranked No. 20. Matur Maker, the younger brother of Milwaukee Bucks rookie Thon Maker, is also scheduled to compete.

Xavier Foster, a 6-10 forward from Oskaloosa, Iowa, and Richard Amafeule, a British forward now at Blue Ridge (Va.) are among the intriguing Class of 2020 players.

The national game at 1 p.m. will be followed by a Select Game, featuring top players from Georgia and the region, at 3 p.m. A dunk contest is planned in between games with Dominique Wilkins serving as a judge. He also will speak on as an ambassador for Diabetes in Georgia.

Organizers said proceeds will benefit the American Diabetes Association and the JFDRF (Junior Diabetes Research Foundation).

EAST ROSTER

2019 F Charles Bassey (St. Anthony – San Antonio)

2020 G Dwon Odom (St. Francis H.S. – Alpharetta, Ga.)

2019 G Marcedus Leech (Poplar Bluff, Mo.)

2019 F Isaac Johnson (American Fork, Uique tah)

2019 G Tre Mann (The Villages, Orlando)

2019 F Chandler Lawson (Memphis East)

2019 F Matthew Hurt (John Marshall, Minn.)

2019 SF Isacc Okoro (McEachern, Ga.)

2020 PG Sharife Cooper (McEachern. Ga.)

2019 SF DJ Jeffries (Olive Branch, Miss.)

2019 PF Jared Jones (Pebblebrook, Ga.)

WEST ROSTER

2019 PF James Wiseman (Ensworth, Tenn.)

2020 G Jalen Suggs (Minnehaha, Minn.)

2019 SF Aundre Hyatt (The Miller School, Va.)

2020 G Anthony Edwards (Holy Spirit, Ga.)

2020 F Isaiah Todd (John Marshall, Va.)

2019 PG De’Vion Harmon (Guyer, Texas)

2019 F Makur Maker (Tech Academy of AA&S, Canada)

2020 F Xavier Foster (Oskaloosa, Iowa)

2020 F Jaemyn Brakefield (Huntington Prep, WVa.)

2020 F Richard Amaefule (Blue Ridge, Va.)

2019 SF Devan Cambridge (Pro Vision, Texas)

2019 G Dekeyvan Tandy (University Heights, Ky.)