Charleston Hartfield, youth football coach and off-duty cop, among victims in Las Vegas shooting

Charleston Hartfield, youth football coach and off-duty police officer, was among the victims of Sunday’s Las Vegas shooting.

On Monday, he was memorialized at a vigil Monday at Ed Fountain Park in Vegas.

Big crowd for Charleston "Coach Chuck" Hartfield's vigil. Off duty Vegas PD officer & youth football coach was killed in #VegasShooting. pic.twitter.com/WJHlGRepx9 — Veronica Miracle (@ABC7Veronica) October 3, 2017

“Replacing a mentor like that is very difficult, as many people definitely coach, but certainly coaches take it to heart in guiding the next generation of young men and women,” DC Stratton told ABC13. “And he was one of those who took it far above and beyond the football field.”

A friend of Hartfield’s, Troy Rhett, told the Las Vegas Review-Journal that he attempted contacting Hartfield after hearing the news Sunday and didn’t get a response.

“I figured he was probably busy helping others,” Rhett told the paper. “I don’t know a better man than Charles. They say it’s always the good ones we lose early. There’s no truer statement than that with Charles. … Our hearts have just been very heavy since hearing the news.”

Hartfield, a military veteran who was just 34-years-old, recently published a memoir titled, Memoirs Of A Public Servant.