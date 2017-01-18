Charlotte boys basketball snaps losing streak, beat Eaton Rapids

EATON RAPIDS – This season has been full of ups and downs for the Charlotte boys basketball team.

After getting out to a 3-0 start under first-year coach Chris Hutton, the Orioles have stumbled since the winter break, dropping four straight over a four-week span.

The program has been seeking that one victory to hopefully catapult itself back onto a winning path. It came Tuesday night.

Behind 21 points from senior Kyle Peterson, Charlotte went into Eaton Rapids High School and topped the Greyhounds, 61-54, for a much-needed victory.

“I think we were a little bit out of routine and there were some things that didn’t go our way over break. It started to spiral,” Hutton said. “Last week, we had some really good practices and we’ve been maintaining.

“We’re not going to do anything different. We’re going to keep doing what we’re doing every day in practice and keep working hard. We’re going to keep coming and being solid defensively and, hopefully, play without fouling, because that’s been an issue. Tonight, we were able to do those things and it put us in position to win.”

Peterson’s first-half efforts also helped the Orioles (4-4) stay within reach of a contest that was in control by Eaton Rapids early. The Greyhounds (2-7) held a 16-6 lead midway through the first quarter when Peterson snapped an Eaton Rapids 12-0 scoring run with a 4-0 run by himself. Charlotte went into the second quarter down 18-11, and Peterson scored all of the team’s points in the first eight minutes.

The senior scored four more points during a 12-2 spurt that handed Charlotte a 23-20 lead early in the second quarter – its first lead since 6-4. The two teams went into the half tied at 27.

“We’ve been talking about everyone being in this together, but when we can get (Peterson) rolling and comfortable doing things that come to him easily, the game opens,” Hutton said. “If we can eliminate forcing stuff, then he’s a darn good basketball player.”

Trailing 32-31 early in the third quarter, the Orioles took the lead once and for all when junior guard Cameron Ramos, who scored 11 points, hit a bucket to spark a 10-0 run.

The Greyhounds were unable to make a substantial push the rest of the night, and senior guard Jacob Osypczuk says his team’s youth has led to some of its inconsistencies this season.

“We haven’t put a full game together,” said Osypczuk, who scored 10 of his team-high 14 points in the second half. “We have maybe two good quarters, three good quarters, but we can’t get a good four quarters.

“We just have to come together. We have a lot of young guys playing. If we come together, I think we’ll be fine come districts.”

A bucket by Eaton Rapids’ Drew Shafer, who scored 11 points, early in the third brought the Greyhounds within three points, but Charlotte was able to pull away with another lopsided run down the stretch.

“We don’t have much size, so we’re really about energy and defensive energy,” Peterson said. “That’s really where we get into teams heads.

“We start to speed up the game so that they can’t get into their sets easily, but sometimes we struggle with our offensive identity as players. But once we get things figured out, we should be able to get past some teams.”

Julius Laaser scored 13 points for the Orioles.

Zack Kemp added seven points off the bench for Eaton Rapids.

