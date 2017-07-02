Charlotte North wins MVP as ALL-USA stars shine at girls lacrosse Under Armour All-America Game

ICYMI: Charlotte North scored the sudden death game winning OT goal & was named game MVP! #TEXASFOREVER #FlyEaglesESD pic.twitter.com/SJWjeTHlvF — ESD Women's Lacrosse (@esdwlax) July 1, 2017

The Most Valuable Player trophy from the first overtime game in the 12 years of Under Armour All-America Game for girls lacrosse is heading back to Texas.

Charlotte North from the Episcopal School of Dallas scored the game-winner in the South’s 16-15 victory and finished with three goals and an assist, according to an account from InsideLacrosse.

The Duke-bound North accepted the MVP trophy with the Texas flag draped over her shoulder.

North was named to the American Family Insurance ALL-USA Third Team last week.

The South rallied from deficits of 11-7 and 15-12. Andie Aldave, an ALL-USA First-Team choice, from McDonogh School (Owings Mills, Md.) forced overtime with a goal with nearly 3:30 remaining. Aldave also had two assists.

Stanford-bound Ali Baiocco, an ALL-USA First Team selection from Oak Knoll (N.J.), scored four goals for the South.

Allison Mastroianni, an ALL-USA First Team choice from Bridgewater-Raritan (Bridgewater Township, N.J.), had three goals and two assists for the North. ALL-USA First Teamer Jamie Ortega from Middle Country Central School District (Centereach, N.Y.), added three goals. Molly Carter, an ALL-USA First Teamer from Lynbrook, N.Y., had two goals and three assists.