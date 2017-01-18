Basketball Charlotte senior speaks on win after 21-point performance By James L. Edwards III January 17, 2017 shares share tweet sms send email basketball, High school boys basketball, Michigan High School Athletic Association, NoFront, Basketball, Charlotte High School (Charlotte MI), Eaton Rapids High School (Eaton Rapids MI), Video shares share tweet sms send email Related News Video Little leads North Central to win against Ben Davis Video Video: Brandon Johns discusses drive for title and more Video Sophia Poole on Blanchet's win vs. Salem Academy 0 comments Get Livefyre FAQ Sign in + Follow Post comment Link Newest | Oldest