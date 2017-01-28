Charlotte student section in running to be state's best

Charlotte High School’s Flight Club has set out to be the best student section in the state.

And they are in the running to earn that distinction from the Michigan High School Athletic Association.

The Flight Club was named one of five finalists in the MHSAA’s Battle of the Fans competition for a second straight year earlier this month. The winner of the contest, which began in 2013 to recognize the cheering section that best creates a positive and festive atmosphere, will be announced Feb. 17.

MHSAA judges will attend Charlotte’s game Saturday against DeWitt to observe the Flight Club and the impact they have on the game.

“This is a chance for our town to really show how close-knit we are,” senior basketball player Cameron Ramos said.“It’s really easy to go on a run when you have the whole student body behind you.”

Boyne City, Frankenmuth, Petoskey and Traverse City West are the other Battle of the Fans finalists.

It’s not just football or basketball games where Charlotte’s student section has made its presence felt. The group has worked to set itself apart from other student sections by creating a culture of support that encompasses all sporting events. They pride themselves on attending events for each team that competes for Charlotte from cross country to hockey and bowling.

That school spirit has extended far beyond the high school students and into the lower grades at Charlotte

“Our goal is to bring a boost and a positive energy to all of our athletes,” senior Kyle Hoyt said. “Flight Club is all about supporting all of our teams and getting everyone involved.”