Charter schools sports explosion taking AIA by storm

Two years ago, they were playing basketball on outdoor courts with chain-link nets, rusty rims and a cold wind in their faces.

Today, the NFL Yet boys basketball players have a home, a 17-year-old renovated YMCA in south Phoenix that the school’s founder, Armando Ruiz, calls “luxury.”

The school recently repaired a basket that came unhinged from the ceiling on one of 6-foot-4 sophomore Shekeedren “B.J.” Bryant’s dunks during warmups that caused the game to be canceled and sent Sells Baboquivari on its three-hour ride with a forfeit win.

There is only enough room along the sides of the court for three small rows of portable bleachers.

But this is where the charter school hopes a championship is being constructed in only its second season as a full member of the Arizona Interscholastic Association, quickly moving up the ranks as the No. 1 team in the 1A Conference by azcentral sports.

Its only loss playing a game this season came at Yuma Catholic, a top 3A team, after seven players fouled out and it was left with just three players against the Shamrocks’ five in overtime.

“We’re all South Siders,” said Ruiz, who started the school 22 years ago with plans of it being like his alma mater, Phoenix Brophy Prep, and now has up to 213 students in a high school. “We all know each other. There are bragging rights in south Phoenix.”

After beating big, public schools during the summer, NFL Yet (18-2), Ruiz said, didn’t get an invitation to play in the Phoenix Union High School District Holiday Tournament. The Eagles this season even beat 6A top 10 Laveen Cesar Chavez, which won the tournament title.

They’ll gladly take on anybody.

They’re part of the charter school sports trend that is ending preconceived notions that they can’t compete with traditional public school powers.

Queen Creek American Leadership Academy blew up that perception in the fall, becoming the first charter school in Arizona to win an AIA state football championship, producing All-Arizona tight end Donovan Hanna, who committed to play at BYU. Hanna, whose mom is an assistant principal at the school, is now leading the basketball team to an 11-5 record, a half-game outside of first place in the Central Region behind Florence at 4-1.

Hanna, a 6-foot-6 senior, averaging 19 points and 12 rebounds, left Queen Creek High after his freshman year to be part of growing ALA, which is in its third year as an AIA member.

“I was shocked at what they had in the weight room and how nice their football field was,” Hanna said. “It has everything.”

But it took awhile, he said, before opponents looked at American Leadership as a team that belonged in the AIA, after spending years in the Canyon Athletic Association, even after its AIA run to the semifinals in 2015.

“People would go, ‘Oh, it’s a charter school, they made their run, they got lucky,’ ” Hanna said. “But when we beat Northwest Christian early in the year, people started to look at us differently.”

In Gilbert, Leading Edge Academy, a charter school, is in its first year as an AIA member after winning the past five CAA girls basketball state championships.

The splash it has made in its first AIA season has been huge. It went 4-0 in its division in a holiday tournament in Southern California. It beat established private school, Scottsdale Christian Academy, 74-72, in double-overtime early in the year. It won its past nine games and is on the brink of winning its 20th game.

“It’s definitely been crazy to see,” Leading Edge girls basketball coach and Athletic Director Erik Gray said of the charter schools sports explosion in the Valley. “A lot of Great Hearts Academies schools we used to play against in the CAA moved into the AIA. Our first (CAA) state championship game, we beat Glendale Prep. They’ve been an AIA member for a while. You’ve seen a lot leave the CAA and go to the AIA, and some come back to the CAA.”

Precision’s boys basketball team won the AIA 2A state championship over Thatcher in 2009. It now is in the CAA, and houses Phoenix Hillcrest Prep Academy, a national program that travels the country for games.

The charter school movement began in 1995 with Tempe Prep the first to really make an impact, under the leadership of football coach Tommy Brittain, who became the head football coach at Phoenix St. Mary’s last year. Brittain’s 2014 team became the first charter school to reach an AIA state championship football game, losing to Yuma Catholic in the final.

Brittain believes the charter schools needed a generation to catch up athletically with traditional public schools.

“So many of the charter schools started athletic programs as an afterthought due to student demand and/or to combat attrition in student enrollment,” Brittain said in an email. “These schools, I suspect, often lacked the administrators and coaches with the kind of experience necessary to understand genuinely the practical difficulties that building strong programs require.

“A generation of mediocrity has provided the experience that was needed.”

This is the third year Leading Edge is in its new campus, a renovated shopping center off Ray and Cooper roads. This is the 11th year for the high school. Gray said that all of his coaches have college playing experience.

“It’s just another option for education,” he said. “In the past, charter schools had their niches. If you were going to play sports, you went to the big public schools. A lot of charter schools now are looking into athletics. I see how (Chandler) Valley Christian has done so well in basically every sport the past eight to 10 years. That was something I looked at and modeled.”

But traditional schools are starting to feel the charter schools’ presence in sports.

They don’t want to lose kids to a charter, because that means guaranteed state money lost.

“In athletics, they feel especially threatened because if a charter school develops a successful athletic program, then coaches at traditional schools are more likely to lose good athletes who tend to opt for proven programs,” Brittain said. “Open enrollment is obviously the biggest source of competition for the best athletes, and charter schools are simply yet another option that students and their parents have as they make their decision about where to go to school.”

Ariana Clavell, a 6-2 junior who is averaging 10 points and seven rebounds, could start at most traditional public schools. But she fell in love with Leading Edge’s teamwork and passion as a child watching their home games at the Boys and Girls Club. That was where Clavell would go after she was done with school. She would stand with her ball in a corner and be mesmerized by how they played together.

“Going here, it was about academics,” Clavell said. “My parents put that in my best interest. Athletics was a complete bonus.”

Suggest human interest stories to Richard Obert at richard.obert@arizonarepublic.com or 602-316-8827. Follow him at twitter.com/azc_obert.