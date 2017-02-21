Chasity Patterson completes another goal with McDonald's All American selection

Before Chasity Patterson arrived at North Shore (Houston) as a freshman, she wrote down her goals:

“It was definitely to be the all-time leading scorer at North Shore, getting 3,000 points and be a McDonald’s All American,” she said. “Just to accomplish all three of those in my senior year is big for me.”

Patterson, a 5-6 guard who is ranked as the No. 4 prospect in the Class of 2017, received her honorary jersey for the McDonald’s All American Game on Tuesday when the McDonald’s Hometown Heroes presented by American Family Insurance came to her school.

“Oh man, it was a dream come true to (get the jersey) in front of my family and friends,” said Patterson, a Texas signee. “I thank God for being named a McDonald’s All American. It’s just a blessing.”

Patterson’s senior season ended last week when North Shore was knocked out of the playoffs in a heartbreaking 52-51 loss to Clear Falls. “It was sad,” she said.

Her attention now turns to prepping for the McDonald’s game, which is March 29 in Chicago.

“This is the time to really focus on getting in the gym,” she said. “I am in the three-point contest and the game is going to be very competitive. I want to make sure I represent my city and my family well and I’m going to be working to stay sharp.”

Patterson passed 3,000 points in late January, but she and her school wanted her to reach the milestone in a home game. She drew to within 26, which was about her average, but a road game was next on the schedule. She held back and scored 14 in a lopsided victory.

“As we got closer to the mark, I knew I wanted to do it in front of my friends, family and on my homecourt,” she said. “We looked at how many points would I score the game before. It worked out well to get it in front of everybody. It was definitely what I wanted to do.”

Along with the points, Patterson saw her rebounds, assists and steals increase each year of her high school career.

“That all came with part of my role on the team,” she said “I had to make that happen for my team to get where we were and go far.”

And at least one big assist came from dad.

“I have to give props to my dad for pushing me to make scoring, rebounding, assists and all that a big focus of what we worked on,” she said. “He never coached me, but. we definitely trained a lot. I never had a trainer. I hit the gym did with him and did some training with my AAU team. He also did a lot with the mental part of the game and helping me with that.”