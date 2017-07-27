Check out 2017's most intriguing football coaching changes

shares
share
tweet
sms
send
By: USA TODAY High School Sports | July 27, 2017
It’s not uncommon for there to be coaching turnover in high school football, and 2017 will be no different.
RELATED: 11 most intriguing quarterback situations for 2017 | 100 things to know about 2017 season | Meet the nation’s top quarterback-wide receiver combos | Most intriguing defensive players
Below are the 15 most intriguing changes.
<p>The Ramshave a new coach for the second consecutive season. Christian Hunnicutt, who spent the 2015 season as offensive line coach, replaces Jeff Herron, who led Grayson to a state title in his only season. Hunnicutt helped Buford to seven state titles from 2004 to 2011.</p> <p>Photo: Dale Zanine, USA TODAY Sports</p>
<p>Former Maryville quarterback Derek Hunt (pictured) replaces his former coach George Quarles as coach. Quarles, who left to join the coaching staff at Furman, led the Rebels to 11 state championships since 1999. He finished with a 250-16 record with 15 state championship appearances. His teams had winning streaks of 74 (2004-08) and 44 (2013-2015).</p> <p>Photo: WBIR</p>
<p>In an odd twist, former Rutgers star quarterback Mike Teel (pictured) replaces longtime coach Greg Toal, who has landed as an assistant at rival Bergen Catholic. The Ironmen will be led by a ferocious line anchored by one of New Jersey's top prospects in Tyler Friday and he will clear the way for precocious sophomore running back Jalen Berger.</p> <p>Photo: Marko Georgiev, NorthJersey.com</p>
coaches, football, Greg Toal, mike teel, News
shares
share
tweet
sms
send