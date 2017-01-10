Check out the cool helmet designs for upcoming Polynesian Bowl

The latest high school football all-star game on the scene is also another showcase for the latest in fashionable helmet design.

On Tuesday, Polynesian Bowl representatives tweeted out the helmet designs for the game, which will be held Jan. 21 at Aloha Stadium in Honolulu. And we have to say, they look pretty sweet.

The Riddell SpeedFlex helmets with intricate designs will be worn by some of the nation’s brightest stars, including QBs Dylan McCaffrey (a Michigan commit) and Tua Tagovailoa (Alabama commit), as well as defensive linemen A.J. Epenesa (Iowa commit), Marlon Tuipolotu (Washington commit) and a host of other top recruits.

The inaugural all-star game, which was announced in August, will be played on the enshrinement weekend for the Polynesian Football Hall of Fame. Up to 75 percent of the 84 players in the game are of Polynesian ancestry, with players from Hawaii, the U.S. mainland, Australia, New Zealand, Tonga and Somoa, with the other 25 percent of other ancestries.

As implied by the “Team Mariota” and “Team Stanley” over the helmets in the photo,Tennessee Titans quarterback Marcus Mariota and Baltimore Ravens offensive tackle Ronnie Stanley will serve as team captains. Polynesian Hall of Fame inductees Jack Thompson and Olin Kreutz will serve as honorary head coaches.

It might take a bit of time for the Polynesian Bowl to reach the acclaim of the U.S. Army All-American Bowl or the Under Armour All-America Game, but we can be sure of at least one thing – the football fashion will be on point.