A South Jersey softball pitcher threw a perfect game with 19 strikeouts Monday, according to The Press of Atlantic City.

Chelsea Howard led Lacey Township (Lanoka Harbor, N.J.) to a 9-0 victory against Southern Regional (Manahawkin) by recording all but two outs by strikeout.

She also had a big day at the plate — 2-for-3, home run, three runs batted in, three runs scored.