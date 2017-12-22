Chick-fil-A Classic: Huntington Prep PG Johnathan McGriff had the crossover of the year

COLUMBIA, S.C. – Huntington Prep (W.Va.) point guard Johnathan McGriff isn’t someone that you’ll see in the latest high school basketball player rankings; not yet anyway.

In fact, of the handful of talented players on the court in the No. 7 Fighting Irish’s matchup against No. 8 IMG Academy (Bradenton, Fla.) on Thursday, McGriff is probably the last one you’d pick to pull off the highlight of the Chick-fil-A Classic.

And, yet, none of that mattered when he dropped two defenders with crossover dribbles during the second half.

McGriff attacked the first defender at the top of the key then did a quick left-to-right crossover and sent the first defender twisting and barreling toward the hardwood as pandemonium ensued.

After that, McGriff lost the ball briefly and as the second defender closed in to help, McGriff tapped the ball from left-to-right for another crossover dribble dropping body No. 2.

“I saw the first guy backing up when I was coming toward him and I knew I could get past him,” said McGriff, who ended the game with two points, three rebounds and four assists in a 74-71 loss in overtime. “I just hit him with a quick cross and that was it.”

McGriff said he wasn’t fully aware that the first defender did a half summersault, but “knew something happened because the crowd went crazy.”

“I was so focused on getting my teammate the ball in the corner I didn’t really know,” McGriff said. “I had a little fun with it on the next dead ball.”

McGriff conceded that the vicious crossover topped his career highlight list thus far, but was quick to add that, as a competitor, he would’ve rather had the win.

“It’s fun in the moment, but the only thing that matters to me is winning,” McGriff said. “I don’t care about points, assists, nothing. I just want to win and we weren’t able to do that. The highlight was cool, but I’ll learn more from losing.”

