Chick-fil-A Classic: IMG Academy forward Silvio De Sousa to play in final HS game

COLUMBIA, S.C. – IMG Academy (Bradenton, Fla.) star Silvio De Sousa will officially play his last game as a high school player tonight against No. 3 Oak Hill Academy (Mouth of Wilson, Va.) for the Chick-fil-A Classic title.

On Saturday, Kansas coach Bill Self announced that the 6-foot-8 forward had officially “completed his required coursework that will enable him to graduate from IMG Academy.”

“He is eligible to practice immediately and will join our team December 26th,” Self said in a press release. “We are now working through the NCAA’s amateurism process and hope to have him certified as soon as possible for game competition.”

De Sousa signed with the Jayhawks last month during the NCAA’s early signing period and checks in at No. 28 in the ESPN 100.

De Sousa is averaging 23 points and nine rebounds at the Chick-fil-A Classic and has led the No. 8 Ascenders past No. 7 Huntington Prep (W.Va.) and No. 4 Findlay Prep (Henderson, Nev.).

Follow Jason Jordan on Twitter: @JayJayUSATODAY