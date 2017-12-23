Chick-fil-A Classic: Keldon Johnson’s recruiting pitch starts with a question

COLUMBIA, S.C. – Typically when an elite player ends his recruitment he turns into his new school’s biggest mouthpiece and lead recruiter.

That’s certainly been the case for Oak Hill Academy (Mouth of Wilson, Va.) wing Keldon Johnson, who signed with Kentucky last month.

Naturally, he’s got his sights set on the usual fellow five-star prospects Archbishop Molloy (Briarwood, N.Y.) center Moses Brown and Spartanburg Day (S.C.) wing Zion Williamson, but, while most recruits opt to reel off the myriad of reasons to join forces at their school, Johnson opens with a simple question: “Why not?”

“I mean it’s Kentucky,” said Johnson, who scored 11 points and dished out seven assists in the No. 3 Warriors’ 72-56 win over Prolific Prep (Napa, Calif.) Friday at the Chick-fil-A Classic. “You’ll never get the experience that Kentucky can give you.”

Johnson said he’s ramped up his texting with Brown and Williamson in the past month and “may” have plans to extend his list of targets in the future.

“I just ask that question because it makes sense,” Johnson said. “That’s what I thought about when I committed. Coach Cal is a great coach, you’re competing for a national title in front of the best fans in the world and you’re getting everyone’s best shot. What else could you want?”

