Chick-fil-A Classic: Providence Day and Devon Dotson learned from Montverde

COLUMBIA, S.C. – Devon Dotson is certainly aware that the whole “lesson not a loss” phrase on the hardwood is wildly cliché and unpopular for a competitor, but after Providence Day (Charlotte, N.C.) fell to Montverde 85-50 at the China-US Youth Basketball Spectacular on Dec. 9, Dotson said the Chargers became “a whole new team.”

“We took a lot from that experience,” said Dotson, a Kansas signee. “Just as far as playing hard and competing on every possession and locking in defensively. That game made us better.”

The Chargers bounced back beautifully Thursday at the Chick-fil-A Classic with an 86-74 win over Westside (Macon, Ga.).

Dotson led the way with 29 points, 10 rebounds and seven assists in the win.

He said that playing Montverde, a mainstay in the DICK’s Sporting Goods High School Nationals, was the perfect measuring stick for him and his teammates for what they need to work on to potentially earn a big at the end of the season.

Montverde checks in at No. 2 in the USA TODAY Super 25.

“That’s every team’s goal to get to the DICK’s Nationals and play for a national title,” Dotson said. “We went during my sophomore year and it was a great experience. You know Montverde will be there so that’s a team you could potentially play. For us to have a chance to play them early was great, win or lose.”

Dotson said the biggest takeaway was that, despite the lopsided loss, “we can compete with them and anyone else.”

“They had a big win, but our shots weren’t falling,” Dotson said. “Not taking anything away from them because they’re a great team, but we just know what we’re capable of and we didn’t play to that level that game. I think it will end up being the best thing that could’ve happened for us.”

