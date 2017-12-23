Chick-fil-A Classic: Roy Jones III realized early on his dad’s shoes were too big to fill

COLUMBIA, S.C. – Findlay Prep (Henderson, Nev.) point guard Roy Jones III started out playing basketball, but there was a point during his adolescence that Jones took the initial steps toward following in his famous father Roy Jones Jr.’s footsteps with boxing.

“I started training when I was about 8 years old,” Roy III said. “I did the workouts and everything like that, but I never boxed competitively.”

Roy III said he can remember his dad getting “a little excited” when he decided to pick up the gloves, but his time training for the ring was short-lived.

“I only decided to do it because that’s what he did,” Roy III said. “When I started boxing I realized it just wasn’t for me. I wanted to carve out my own path and I loved basketball. The shoes were too big to fill in boxing.”

It’s understandable, Roy Jr. finished his career 65–9 and held titles in four different weight classes.

Roy III built a strong reputation as a hooper, averaging 14 points, two rebounds, two steals and 1.5 assists last season at Pine Forest (Pensacola, Fla.) before transferring to Findlay Prep in August.

On Friday, Roy III and the No. 4 Pilots fell 86-73 to No. 8 IMG Academy (Bradenton, Fla.) at the Chick-fil-A Classic.

“You can tell that he’s got the bloodlines of an elite athlete like Roy Jones Jr.,” Findlay Prep coach Paul Washington Sr. said. “He’s a great kid and used to being pushed to be great.”

To that end, before Roy III relocated to be with the Pilots, Roy Jr. told TMZ Sports that he believes his son will play in the NBA.

Pressure?

“He’s just a legend so he expects me to do whatever I do to the best of my ability,” Roy III said. “He just believes in me. Nothing wrong with that.”

