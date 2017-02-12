Chilton/Brillion/Valders swimmers sixth at sectional

ASHWAUBENON – The Chilton/Brillion/Valders boys’ swim team took sixth place at the WIAA Division 2 sectional Saturday.

Grafton won the team title with 379 points, beating Ashwaubenon by one point. Chilton/Brillion/Valders scored 175.

Chilton/Brillion/Valders had two relay teams finish in fifth place and one individual.

The 200-yard medley relay team of Isaac Koehler, Parker Sonnabend, Eli Riesterer and Bo Geiger was fifth in 1:46.52, while the 200 freestyle relay team of Riesterer, Payton Van Rooy, Sonnabend and Geiger took fifth in 1:36.13.

Riesterer also finished fifth in the 100 butterfly in 55.66 seconds.

GRAFTON 379, ASHWAUBENON 378, CEDARBURG 326, PLYMOUTH 273, PORT WASHINGTON 207.5, CHILTON/BRILLION/VALDERS 175, KIEL/ELKHART LAKE-GLENBEULAH 121, STURGEON BAY 87, BERLIN/GREEN LAKE 83, WAYLAND ACADEMY 81.5, ST. JOHN’S/UNIVERSITY LAKE 69, TWO RIVERS/RONCALLI 47

200 Medley R: 1, Ashwaubenon 1:37.37; 5, Chilton/Brillion/Valders (Isaac Koehler, Parker Sonnabend, Eli Riesterer, Bo Geiger) 1:46.52. 200 Free: 1, Sean O’Connor GR 1:45.83; 8, Bo Geiger CBV 1:52.85. 200 IM: 1, Eric Van Dyck ASH 2:00.57; 7, Parker Sonnabend CBV 2:10.16. 50 Free: 1, Will Hobbs CED :21.40. 100 Fly: 1, Sean O’Connor GR :51.41; 5, Eli Riesterer CBV :55.66. 100 Free: 1, Will Hobbs CED :46.86; 6, Bo Geiger CBV :51.68. 500 Free: 1, Nick Starr GR 4:55.66. 200 Free R: 1, Cedarburg 1:28.91; 5, Chilton/Brillion/Valders (Eli Riesterer, Payton Van Rooy, Parker Sonnabend, Bo Geiger) 1:36.13. 100 Back: 1, Max White ASH :52.99. 100 Breast: 1, Daniel Jablonski ASH 1:00.78; 7, Parker Sonnabend CBV 1:06.03. 400 Free R: 1, Grafton 3:13.22.