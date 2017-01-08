Chilton/Hilbert wrestlers win Omro title

OMRO – The Chilton/Hilbert wrestling team used five first-place and two second-place finishes Saturday to power its way to the team title of the Omro Invitational with 216 points.

Wautoma/Wild Rose finished second with 172 points.

Chilton/Hilbert’s first-place finishers included Joe Boehnlein at 106 pounds, Abraham Sell at 132, Gavin Lisowe at 145, P.J. Ladd at 170 and Garrett Casper at 195. Ladd and Lisowe both went 5-0, while Chilton/Hilbert’s other first-place finishers went 4-0.

Trent Breckheimer (120) and Maverik Ott (126) were Chilton/Hilbert’s second-place finishers.

Freedom’s Colby McHugh went 5-0 to capture first at 113 pounds, while Zach Seidl and Ivan Coenen took second at 106 and 145 pounds, respectively.

Rocket Scramble

At Cedar Grove, Shiocton finished second with 684 points and had four first-place finishers.

Shiocton’s Garret Oskey went 4-0 and took first at 126 pounds. Teammates Sam Van Straten (138), Levi Snortum (145) and Billy Reif (170) each went 4-0.

Sawyer Theobald took second at 132 for Shiocton.

Brillion’s top finisher was Jesse Priest, who went 3-1 and took second at 285 pounds.

Lomira won the invitational with 809 points. Brillion finished ninth with 431.

Brawl in the Falls

At Oconto Falls, Scott Cook went 3-0 to take first place in the 138-pound weight class and help New London to a sixth-place finish with 83.5 points.

Oconto Falls won the invitational with 254 points.

West Bend Invitational

At West Bend, Menasha went 0-5 in the dual meet invitational, but the Bluejays’ Connor Quick went 5-0 while wrestling at 220 pounds.

While splitting his time between the 120- and 126-pound weight classes, Kaiser VanDeLoo went 4-1 for the Bluejays.

Manawa Invitational

At Manawa, Winneconne’s Anthon Keuntjes went 4-0 at 120 pounds and pinned Nathan Dykstra of Antigo in 3:34 in the championship match.

Winneconne finished fourth, while Manawa, Clintonville/Marion and Xavier finished sixth, 10th and 11th, respectively, in the team standings.

Green Bay United Scramble

At Green Bay, Tanner Johnson and Colby Bernhardt both went 4-1 and took second place at 120 and 126 pounds, respectively, for Waupaca.

The Comets finished sixth in the meet, while Appleton West finished 13th. Laconia won the meet with 210 points.

DIVING

Neenah Invitational

At Neenah, Appleton North/East diver Matt Wilke won in convincing fashion, finishing with an 11-dive total of 530.00 points.

Evan Bredesen of Neenah was second with a score of 390.35.

Oshkosh North/Lourdes won the invitational with 40 points. Appleton North/East was second with 36.