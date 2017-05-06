New Chino Hills coach says he hasn't met LaVar Ball, wants positive relationships

Dennis Latimore, the new boys basketball coach at Chino Hills (Calif.), says he hasn’t met LaVar Ball, but he’s looking forward to positive relationships with the parents of all his players.

In his first interview since being named coach Thursday night, Latimore told The Los Angeles Times, “I’ve never met Mr. Ball or any of the parents of the team, but I’m looking forward to meeting them all. I feel I have had some pretty good relationships with parents throughout my teaching and coaching. I try to always be positive and optimistic.”

Latimore, an English teacher at Chino Hills, replaces Stephan Gilling, who was dismissed after a 30-3 season. Gilling is not an employee of the school district. He and LaVar Ball feuded throughout the season and that feud became public after the team was eliminated from the playoffs.

LiAngelo Ball moves on to UCLA, but LaMelo Ball is expected to be the Huskies’ star next season along with Onyeka Okongwu. Both will be juniors.

“Without a doubt, it’s a high-profile job,” Latimore told The Times. “The administration and I have been in communication that we want to have uniform decision making and philosophy.”

Latimore, a former player at Arizona and Notre Dame, had a brief meeting with his players Friday to introduce himself and talk about expectations.

“My goal as a coach is not to get in the way of their success,” he said.