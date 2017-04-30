Chino Hills (Calif.) basketball coach posts video in response to firing

Stephen Gilling was let go as the Chino Hills (Calif.) boys basketball coach after one season with a 30-3 record, though the Huskies fell earlier than expected in the CIF state playoffs.

According to the Los Angeles Times, Chino Hills apparently split with Gilling on Thursday. The program helped put LaVar Ball’s three sons Lonzo, LiAngelo and LaMelo on the map.

Gilling, in his first public comments, posted a video.

Here is the text of his message:

“Hello everyone, I just wanted to make this video. Something short and sweet. I didn’t want to talk to any reporters and stuff like that. As of yesterday, I was relieved of my duties at Chino Hills High School. Feeling relieved about it. And I just want to give a shoutout to the players. Good luck to you guys. I know you have a lot of success coming to you in the future. I’m praying for you and God bless.”

LaVar Ball took multiple shots at Gilling via public channels during the season, including direct broadsides such as “Gilling can’t coach,” and, “My boys don’t want to play for him.”

Gilling told For The Win of an incident at an event in Las Vegas when he felt LaVar Ball undermined him, telling at players from the stands to play defense differently than Gilling was instructing.

“I’m just trying to be positive,” Gilling said. “I’m not all that worried about what he’s saying, but I want to let the people know that it was tough throughout the whole year, starting with that one game.

“It was that much harder to bring the guys together after that game. Other than that, I’m fine. I came into this position ready to coach and do what I do. I’m still ready to continue coaching in the future for sure.”

