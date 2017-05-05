Chino Hills (Calif.) has a new boys basketball coach

Dennis Latimore, a former player at Arizona and Notre Dame, has been named the new boys basketball coach at Chino Hills (Calif.), according to the Inland Valley Daily Bulletin.

He will be the program’s third coach in three years and takes over after the school split with Stephan Gilling, who was dropped after one season following a public feud with LaVar Ball, father of the team’s star players, LiAngelo and LaMelo Ball. Chino Hills went 30-3 in Gilling’s lone season after he replaced Steve Baik, who took the coaching job at Fairfax.

Given the Ball family, the Chino Hills’ opening was among the most watched high school jobs in the nation. No word yet on how Lattimore plans to deal with the Big Baller CEO or how said CEO feels about the new coach.

Gilling was not a teacher at the school. School policy is to open coaching position to teachers first and then go outside of the school if a suitable coach is not found on campus.

Latimore, who has a bachelor’s degree in English from Notre Dame and a master’s in Urban Education from Loyola Marymount, teaches English at the school. He was hired by the district in January.

Latimore previously coached at View Park for two years, including a run to the 2014 CIF Division 5 Los Angeles City Section title and the Southern California Regional final. His teams went 23-32 overall.